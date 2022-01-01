Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve enchiladas

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Dinner$10.50
Two Cheese or Beef Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Cheese Enchiladas$9.95
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Skinny Enchiladas$9.95
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce, served with Whole Beans, Rice, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
ONLY 5 GRAMS of FAT!
!Shrimp Enchiladas$14.75
Two Shrimp Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

Odessa

