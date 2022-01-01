Enchiladas in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve enchiladas
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Enchilada Dinner
|$10.50
Two Cheese or Beef Enchiladas, Rice, Beans, and Coleslaw
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.95
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
|!Skinny Enchiladas
|$9.95
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce, served with Whole Beans, Rice, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
ONLY 5 GRAMS of FAT!
|!Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.75
Two Shrimp Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.