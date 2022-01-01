Fajita salad in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve fajita salad
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Fajita Salad
|$13.75
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Shrimp Fajita Meat; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.