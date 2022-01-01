Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve fajita salad

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$16.00
Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Fajita Salad$13.75
Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, or Shrimp Fajita Meat; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

