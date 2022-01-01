Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Angelo

Go
San Angelo restaurants
Toast

San Angelo restaurants that serve fajitas

Banner pic

 

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas For One (8 oz)$20.00
Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
Beef or Chicken Fajita Burrito$8.50
Fajita Salad$16.00
Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Beef Fajita Quesadillas$16.75
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
!Mixed Fajita Cincos$14.95
Corn Tortilla Chips with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita. Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
!Mixed Fajitas for One$18.95
Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in San Angelo

Enchiladas

Tacos

Cappuccino

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Brisket

Muffins

Map

More near San Angelo to explore

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston