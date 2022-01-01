Fajitas in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve fajitas
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Fajitas For One (8 oz)
|$20.00
Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and Tortillas
|Beef or Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$8.50
|Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Tortilla Shell Filled with Beef or Chicken Fajita Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Beef Fajita Quesadillas
|$16.75
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
|!Mixed Fajita Cincos
|$14.95
Corn Tortilla Chips with combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita. Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Beans. Topped with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, and Jalapenos.
|!Mixed Fajitas for One
|$18.95
Combination of Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled with Onions, Tomatoes, and Bell Peppers. Served with Rice, Beans, a Guacamole Salad, & choice of Tortillas.