Quesadillas in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve quesadillas
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Quesadilla Cheese SIngle
|$4.00
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Three Corn or Two Flour Tortillas filled with Beef or Chicken and Melted Cheese served with Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Salad
|Quesadilla Chicken SIngle
|$5.50
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Beef Fajita Quesadillas
|$16.75
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Beef Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
|!Child's Quesadilla
|$6.75
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla, your choice of
filling, and Monterey jack cheese. Served with Beans and Rice.