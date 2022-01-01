Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

La Esperanza Restaurant 2

2218 West Avenue M, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla Plate$11.00
More about La Esperanza Restaurant 2
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Shrimp Fajita Quesadillas$19.75
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla filled with Shrimp Fajita Meat, grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

