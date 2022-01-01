Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve sopapilla

Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way

4388 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

No reviews yet
SOPAPILLAS$7.99
More about Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Mini Sopapillas$2.49
Mini Puffed Pastries, topped with Powdered Sugar, and Cinnamon, served with Honey
!Sopapilla$1.50
Puffed Pastry topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon, served with Honey.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

