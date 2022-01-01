Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.00
Tortilla Shell filled with Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Taco Meat Burrito$3.50
Flour tortilla filled with Beef Taco Meat.
!Brisket Tacos$12.25
Choice of Tortillas filled with Brisket and topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Limes, Borracho Beans and Rice.
!Taco Salad$10.50
Beef Taco Meat or Shredded chicken; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

