Tacos in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve tacos
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Tortilla Shell filled with Beef or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, and Guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Taco Meat Burrito
|$3.50
Flour tortilla filled with Beef Taco Meat.
|!Brisket Tacos
|$12.25
Choice of Tortillas filled with Brisket and topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Limes, Borracho Beans and Rice.
|!Taco Salad
|$10.50
Beef Taco Meat or Shredded chicken; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.