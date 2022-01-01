San Anselmo American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in San Anselmo

Kientz Hall image

 

Kientz Hall

625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.50
calabrian chiles, mint, sultanas, capers, lemon, garlic
Gluten Free
Grilled Flatbread$7.00
grilled, house-made dough brushed with extra virgin olive oil, za'atar spice mix (sumac, citric acid, parsley, chive, thyme)
vegan
All Green Salad$17.00
little gems, cabbage, cucumber, snap peas, avocado, scallions, pea sprouts, white radish, green goddess, seed crunch
More about Kientz Hall
Madcap image

 

Madcap

198 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herb Roasted Chicken Entree$30.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, served with mushrooms, asparagus & potato
Gluten Free
Winter Green Salad$15.00
Winter Green Salad, Chicories, Baby Gems, Page Mandarins, Parmesan Cheese
*GF
Special Holiday Menu$130.00
sunchoke soup,
halibut croquettes with caviar,
artichoke tortellino
beef ribeye or salmon
with truffle mashed potatoes, carrots, cauliflower,
bouche de noel
More about Madcap

