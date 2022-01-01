San Anselmo pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in San Anselmo

Creekside Pizza & Taproom image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALAD: Toss Salad$9.00
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices.
Sleeping Lady (Margherita)$20.00
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Cucina s|a image

 

Cucina s|a

510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ravioli di Pollo$23.00
Housemade ravioli filled with chicken and ricotta cheese, in a creamy chicken Bolognese sauce
Cannot be made gluten free
Insalata alla Verdura$13.50
Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing
Salmone al Agro$26.00
Salmon sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, olives, and white wine
More about Cucina s|a
Pizzalina image

PIZZA

Pizzalina

914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.7 (1608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
roasted market beets, champagne vinaigrette, hazelnuts, drake family farm goat's milk feta cheese, autumn greens
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
Escalle$22.00
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen
More about Pizzalina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Salmon

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston