San Anselmo pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in San Anselmo
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|SALAD: Toss Salad
|$9.00
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices.
|Sleeping Lady (Margherita)
|$20.00
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
More about Cucina s|a
Cucina s|a
510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Ravioli di Pollo
|$23.00
Housemade ravioli filled with chicken and ricotta cheese, in a creamy chicken Bolognese sauce
Cannot be made gluten free
|Insalata alla Verdura
|$13.50
Mixed green salad with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, tomatoes, and our house creamy garlic dressing
|Salmone al Agro
|$26.00
Salmon sauteed with capers, garlic, lemon, olives, and white wine
More about Pizzalina
PIZZA
Pizzalina
914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted market beets, champagne vinaigrette, hazelnuts, drake family farm goat's milk feta cheese, autumn greens
|Margherita
|$18.00
tomato sauce, basil, housemade mozzarella, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
|Escalle
|$22.00
tomato sauce, house mozzarella, house sausage, Ezzo pepperoni & fennel pollen