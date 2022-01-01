Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in San Anselmo

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices. NOTE: If you want to add toppings, you need to select "BUILD YOUR OWN" pizza from our pizza menu. This "Cheese Pizza" option is just for Cheese pizzas. If you add toppings, it's no longer a Plain Cheese Pizza. Thanks.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Pizzalina image

PIZZA

Pizzalina

914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.7 (1608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Cheese & Basil Pizza$7.00
9" pizza with California tomato sauce , mozzarella & basil
More about Pizzalina

Browse other tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Salmon

Enchiladas

Green Beans

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston