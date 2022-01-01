Cheese pizza in San Anselmo

12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices. NOTE: If you want to add toppings, you need to select "BUILD YOUR OWN" pizza from our pizza menu. This "Cheese Pizza" option is just for Cheese pizzas. If you add toppings, it's no longer a Plain Cheese Pizza. Thanks.

