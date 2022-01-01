Cheese pizza in San Anselmo
San Anselmo restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices. NOTE: If you want to add toppings, you need to select "BUILD YOUR OWN" pizza from our pizza menu. This "Cheese Pizza" option is just for Cheese pizzas. If you add toppings, it's no longer a Plain Cheese Pizza. Thanks.