Chicken burritos in San Anselmo

San Anselmo restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Marinitas image

 

Marinitas

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo

Avg 4.2 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$7.95
More about Marinitas
Taco Jane's image

 

Taco Jane's

21 TAMALPAIS AVENUE, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Burrito$13.50
Served in a flour tortilla, grilled Chicken, sautéed in a Ranchera sauce, with bell peppers, onions, Spanish rice, black beans and cheese.
More about Taco Jane's

