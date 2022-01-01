Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Anselmo

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Hub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub

882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Big South Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Tangy Lemon Pepper Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Original Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about The Hub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled, and sliced served on a toasty sourdough roll with our pesto spread, baby lettuces, and sliced tomato. Choice of Kettle Chips or small side house salad.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Item pic

 

Kientz Hall

625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house-made pickles, cabbage slaw, spicy aioli on ciabatta
*make it gluten free with a gluten free bun.
More about Kientz Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Chicken Burritos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Garlic Parmesan

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston