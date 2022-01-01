Chicken sandwiches in San Anselmo
San Anselmo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub
882 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, San Anselmo
|Big South Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Tangy Lemon Pepper Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Original Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Lemon Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled, and sliced served on a toasty sourdough roll with our pesto spread, baby lettuces, and sliced tomato. Choice of Kettle Chips or small side house salad.