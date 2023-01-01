Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
San Anselmo
/
San Anselmo
/
Curry
San Anselmo restaurants that serve curry
The Baan Thai Cuisine - San Anselmo
726 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo
No reviews yet
Panang Curry
$17.00
Bell pepper and kaffir lime leaf
More about The Baan Thai Cuisine - San Anselmo
Comforts
335 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
No reviews yet
Curried Chicken & Apple Salad
$15.95
More about Comforts
Browse other tasty dishes in San Anselmo
Prawns
Egg Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Hot Chocolate
Chai Lattes
French Toast
Cake
Hummus
More near San Anselmo to explore
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Mill Valley
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(676 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(58 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston