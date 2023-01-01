Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Anselmo
San Anselmo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Choice of Pesto spread or house-made chipotle spread on a toasted sweet roll. Optional Swiss cheese add-on. Choice of Kettle Chips or small side house salad.
Comforts
335 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|#5 Grilled Chicken Okasan Sandwich
|$11.95
Our popular panko-crusted chicken breast, caramelized onions, melted Sonoma jack, mayo
|#1 Grilled Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Garlic & rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast, Sonoma jack cheese, tomato, arugula, mayo