Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Anselmo

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Choice of Pesto spread or house-made chipotle spread on a toasted sweet roll. Optional Swiss cheese add-on. Choice of Kettle Chips or small side house salad.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Comforts image

 

Comforts

335 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 Grilled Chicken Okasan Sandwich$11.95
Our popular panko-crusted chicken breast, caramelized onions, melted Sonoma jack, mayo
#5 Grilled Chicken Okasan Sandwich$12.95
#1 Grilled Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Garlic & rosemary marinated grilled chicken breast, Sonoma jack cheese, tomato, arugula, mayo
More about Comforts

