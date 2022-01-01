Ravioli in San Anselmo
Cucina s|a
510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo
|Ravioli Mais
|$24.00
Housemade ravioli filled with fresh corn, ricotta cheese, and a light corn and cherry tomato sauce
|Corn ravioli
|$24.00
Housemade ravioli filled with fresh corn and ricotta cheese, in a light butter and herb emulsion, with fresh tomatoes
|Ravioli di Pollo
|$23.00
Housemade ravioli filled with chicken and ricotta cheese, in a creamy chicken Bolognese sauce
Cannot be made gluten free