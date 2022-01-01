Shrimp salad in San Anselmo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Creekside Pizza & Taproom
638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Wild, cold water shrimp salad on European style wheat bread with sliced tomato and leaf lettuce, prepared with a light, refreshing mayonnaise and fresh lime juice dressing. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
|Citrus Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
Wild, cold water shrimp salad, served on a bed of crisp greens with avocado and cilantro. Refreshing, bright and satisfying.