Shrimp salad in San Anselmo

San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve shrimp salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
Wild, cold water shrimp salad on European style wheat bread with sliced tomato and leaf lettuce, prepared with a light, refreshing mayonnaise and fresh lime juice dressing. Choice of Kettle chips or small side salad.
Citrus Shrimp Salad$18.00
Wild, cold water shrimp salad, served on a bed of crisp greens with avocado and cilantro. Refreshing, bright and satisfying.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Comforts

335 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Shrimp Salad$17.95
shredded cabbage, iceberg, carrots, cucumber, avocado, mint, crispy rice noodles, toasted crushed peanuts, sweet chili-lime vinaigrette
More about Comforts

