Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in San Anselmo

Go
San Anselmo restaurants
Toast

San Anselmo restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Creekside Pizza & Taproom

638 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$16.00
Creekside meat sauce over a generous helping of spaghetti. Rich and hearty with lean beef, cabernet sauvignon red wine, and herbs. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
More about Creekside Pizza & Taproom
Item pic

 

Cucina s|a

510 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Meatballs$25.00
Spaghetti with our housemade meatballs in marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
Spaghetti with pancetta, shallots, parmesan cheese, and an egg yolk
More about Cucina s|a
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzalina

914 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo

Avg 4.7 (1608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Classic - pork ricotta meatballs braised in red wine & tomato, artisan spaghetti, garden basil pesto
More about Pizzalina

Browse other tasty dishes in San Anselmo

Ravioli

Chicken Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Tiramisu

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near San Anselmo to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston