San Antonio Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in San Antonio

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons 抄手$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
Crispy Dumplings 饺子$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
More about Sichuan House
Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

Avg 5 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
More about Best Quality Daughter
Botika image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Eggplant Noodles$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
Short Rib Noodles$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
(3) Gallina Empanadas$12.00
Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.
More about Botika
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Earth Roll$12.09
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Mixed Yakimeshi$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
Fortune Roll$10.59
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

