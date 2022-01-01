San Antonio Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in San Antonio
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|Popular items
|SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣
|$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
|CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面
|$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭
|$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Wontons 抄手
|$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
|Crispy Dumplings 饺子
|$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
|Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面
|$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
|Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
|$12.00
White pepper and five spice salt, served with thai basil ranch (gluten friendly)
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
SUSHI
Botika
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant Noodles
|$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
|Short Rib Noodles
|$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
|(3) Gallina Empanadas
|$12.00
Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Earth Roll
|$12.09
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
|Mixed Yakimeshi
|$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
|Fortune Roll
|$10.59
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.