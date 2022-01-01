San Antonio breakfast spots you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Country Sausage & Egg Taco
|$2.59
|Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo
|$7.99
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.29
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Turkey, Grapes & Brie
|$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
|Egg Cloud Sandwich
|$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
|Turkey & Fontina Sandwich
|$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Candlelight Breakfast*
|$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
|French Toast
|$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
|Eggs Benedict*
|$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
Broadway 5050
5050 Broadway St, San Antonio
|The Royal
|$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
|Philly
|$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Breakfast on a Bun
|$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
|VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!
|$150.00
|Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party
|$120.00
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Waffle Iron Potato Latke
|$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
|Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad
|$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Chili con Queso
|$7.99
|Crispy Taco ALC
|$2.99
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.49
BistroQuick
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Omelet
|$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
|Bac and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
|Pot and Egg Taco
|$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Chips & queso
|$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
|Chilachicken
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
|Matamoros
|$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
Thyme For Lunch
9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio
|Awesome Rawsome - Vegan
|$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
|Comfort Plate
|$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
|Hangry Bird
|$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
4212 McCullough, San Antonio
|Classic Selections
|$9.75
|Coffee Tote w/ Set up
|$18.99
|Hot Breakfast Trays
|$4.29
Schilo's Deli
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Bacon Lettuce Tomato
|$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
|Pretzels
|$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard