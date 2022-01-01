San Antonio breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in San Antonio

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Sausage & Egg Taco$2.59
Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo$7.99
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Grapes & Brie$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Chicken Alfredo$11.25
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Candlelight Pourhouse image

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Candlelight Breakfast*$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
Eggs Benedict*$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Broadway 5050 image

 

Broadway 5050

5050 Broadway St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Royal$11.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce,
Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Philly$10.00
Shaved Rib-eye, Onions, Bell Peppers
& House Queso. Add Mushrooms for $0.50
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
American , Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato,
Pickle, Onion, 4 Slices of Bacon
More about Broadway 5050
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery image

 

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast on a Bun$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!$150.00
Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party$120.00
More about Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Iron Potato Latke$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Meatloaf Dinner$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
More about The Hayden
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili con Queso$7.99
Crispy Taco ALC$2.99
Tortilla Soup$8.49
More about Tito's Restaurant
BistroQuick image

 

BistroQuick

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Ham & Swiss Cheese on a Croissant
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Roasted Tomatoes, Olives & Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Salad$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
More about BistroQuick
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Omelet$8.25
Three eggs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and white cheese, topped with ranchero sauce, served with potatoes and refried beans.
Bac and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
Pot and Egg Taco$1.99
Served Mon-Fri 6 am -10:30am
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Chilaquil image

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & queso$6.00
cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side
Chilachicken$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.
Matamoros$11.00
Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.
More about Chilaquil
Thyme For Lunch image

 

Thyme For Lunch

9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Awesome Rawsome - Vegan$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
Comfort Plate$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
Hangry Bird$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
More about Thyme For Lunch
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering image

 

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

4212 McCullough, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Selections$9.75
Coffee Tote w/ Set up$18.99
Hot Breakfast Trays$4.29
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Schilo's Deli image

 

Schilo's Deli

424 E Commerce St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Lettuce Tomato$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
Pretzels$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
More about Schilo's Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Chismosa's

14355 Blanco road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chismosa's

