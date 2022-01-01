San Antonio brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in San Antonio
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.50
Golden fried home cut fries served with MPB beer cheese.
|Fish N Chips
|$13.00
House battered fried fish served with home cut fries.
|Messy Pecker Fries
|$9.50
A Mad Pecker favorite! Hand cut seasoned fries covered with beer cheese fondue, mac n cheese, bacon, sausage, green onion, and a drizzle of spicy ranch.
Islla St. Brewing
11911 Crosswinds Way, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Recuérdame Gansito Falling Piano Collab Stout
|$12.50
|Wild Rojo 16oz. 2-Pk Crowlers
|$18.00
|Big Rojo 2PK 16oz Cans
|$18.00
The Dooryard SA
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Giant Pretzel
|$6.00
Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00
|Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with smoked paprika potato chips.
|Queso and Chips
|$8.00
Good ol’ fashion queso, crispy tortilla chips.
SANDWICHES
Vista Brewing
1333 Buena Vista St Suite 107, San Antonio
Kremkau Divide
21880 Babcock Road, San Antonio