San Antonio brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in San Antonio

Mad Pecker Brewing Co. image

 

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio

Avg 4 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.50
Golden fried home cut fries served with MPB beer cheese.
Fish N Chips$13.00
House battered fried fish served with home cut fries.
Messy Pecker Fries$9.50
A Mad Pecker favorite! Hand cut seasoned fries covered with beer cheese fondue, mac n cheese, bacon, sausage, green onion, and a drizzle of spicy ranch.
More about Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Islla St. Brewing image

 

Islla St. Brewing

11911 Crosswinds Way, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Recuérdame Gansito Falling Piano Collab Stout$12.50
Wild Rojo 16oz. 2-Pk Crowlers$18.00
Big Rojo 2PK 16oz Cans$18.00
More about Islla St. Brewing
Maverick Whiskey image

STEAKS

Maverick Whiskey

115 Broadway St, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maverick Whiskey
Restaurant banner

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with smoked paprika potato chips.
Queso and Chips$8.00
Good ol’ fashion queso, crispy tortilla chips.
More about The Dooryard SA
Restaurant banner

STEAKS

Prost Haus TX

231 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (34 reviews)
Takeout
More about Prost Haus TX
Vista Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Vista Brewing

1333 Buena Vista St Suite 107, San Antonio

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Vista Brewing
Kremkau Divide image

 

Kremkau Divide

21880 Babcock Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
More about Kremkau Divide

