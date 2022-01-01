San Antonio burger restaurants you'll love
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
1 lb Brisket
|$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Brisket Plate
|$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
Bunz
Bunz
122 east houston street, san antonio
Mercedez Bunz
|$10.95
House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Egg and Bacon
Show bunz
|$10.95
House Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Pear, Mayo, Blue Cheese and Caramelized onions
Cheek Burger
|$10.95
House Beef, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon and Caramelized Onions
The Cove
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
Wholesome Real Burger
|$10.00
American cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard
Bean and Cheese Nachos
|$10.25
twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our cheddar/jack blend, with jalapenos and sour cream avocado dip
GF
Kids Cheese
|$6.00
1/4 lb beef patty with American cheese. Choice of fries or apple slices
Barbed Wire Burger Co
HAMBURGERS
Barbed Wire Burger Co
11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio
Kids Hot Dog
|$7.28
Buckhorn Grilled Chicken
|$9.85
Combo BLT
|$9.79
J Anthony's Sea Food NW410
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
Family Fish
|$33.99
French Fries (Full)
|$3.99
8oz Tartar
|$0.89
Tiago's Cabo Grille
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Sizzling Fajitas
|$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
|Cilantro Lime Chicken
|$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.
The Esquire Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
Chili Salt Fries
|$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Tenderloin Steak
|$36.00
Burgerteca
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Burgerteca
403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio
Chicken Chipotle Burger
|$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.
Oaxaca Burger
|$9.75
Beef patty, mole negro, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado & queso fresco.
Al Pastor Burger
|$9.75
Beef patty with Al Pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, onion, cabbage & cilantro.
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad
|$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
J Anthony's Seafood McMullen
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio
9 Piece Fish
|$26.99
Fried Mushrooms (12)
|$7.49
Fish Plate
|$10.99