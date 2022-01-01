San Antonio burger restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in San Antonio

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Brisket$25.00
One pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Brisket Plate$12.50
A filling 1/4 lb portion of our hand cut brisket cut to your specification. Served with your choice of two homemade Augie's sides, either white or wheat bread, pickles, onions and Augie's FAMOUS BBQ sauce.
Augie's Chop BBQ (100% Brisket) Sandwich Combo$11.99
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Bunz image

 

Bunz

122 east houston street, san antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mercedez Bunz$10.95
House Beef, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Poblano Pepper, Egg and Bacon
Show bunz$10.95
House Beef, Arugula, Tomato, Pear, Mayo, Blue Cheese and Caramelized onions
Cheek Burger$10.95
House Beef, Boursin Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Bacon and Caramelized Onions
More about Bunz
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wholesome Real Burger$10.00
American cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard
Bean and Cheese Nachos$10.25
twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our cheddar/jack blend, with jalapenos and sour cream avocado dip
GF
Kids Cheese$6.00
1/4 lb beef patty with American cheese. Choice of fries or apple slices
More about The Cove
Barbed Wire Burger Co image

HAMBURGERS

Barbed Wire Burger Co

11089 New Sulphur Springs Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Hot Dog$7.28
Buckhorn Grilled Chicken$9.85
Combo BLT$9.79
More about Barbed Wire Burger Co
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Fish$33.99
French Fries (Full)$3.99
8oz Tartar$0.89
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Enchiladas$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Sizzling Fajitas$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
Cilantro Lime Chicken$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$13.00
Tenderloin Steak$36.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Burgerteca image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Burgerteca

403 Blue Star, Suite 105, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (625 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chipotle Burger$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.
Oaxaca Burger$9.75
Beef patty, mole negro, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado & queso fresco.
Al Pastor Burger$9.75
Beef patty with Al Pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, onion, cabbage & cilantro.
More about Burgerteca
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
More about EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen image

 

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen

847 S General McMullen Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Piece Fish$26.99
Fried Mushrooms (12)$7.49
Fish Plate$10.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
Restaurant banner

 

Tjs Hamburgers

2323 W Southcross Blvd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SM OR$2.99
LG Drink$2.59
Double Meat$6.19
More about Tjs Hamburgers

