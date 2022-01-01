San Antonio cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in San Antonio
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
|Pirata
|$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
|Gordita (Beef or Chicken)
|$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Country Sausage & Egg Taco
|$2.59
|Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo
|$7.99
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.29
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
|Egg Cloud Sandwich
|$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
|Turkey & Fontina Sandwich
|$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Candlelight Breakfast*
|$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
|French Toast
|$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
|Eggs Benedict*
|$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|ACA Blue
|$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
More about Brevity Coffee Company
Brevity Coffee Company
8802 Huebner Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Breve
|Hot Chocolate
|Tuxedo Mocha
More about Rosella Methodist
Rosella Methodist
7700 Floyd Curl, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chorizo & Egg Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
|Bean & Cheese Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
|Bacon & Egg Taco
|$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
More about The Station Cafe
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Habanero Turkey
|$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
|32 oz Fountain or Tea
|$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
|Station Club Sandwich
|$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Rev Smoothie
|$9.00
The Cure Juice [Apple + Lemon + Ginger + Beet + Carrot] + banana • Benefits: Immunity boost, helps support healthy liver function, reduces inflammation /////
🥕🍋🍎Revolucion Smoothie 🍎🍋 🥕
Jugo The Cure [manzana + limón + jengibre + betabel + zanahoria] + plátano • Beneficios: Fortalece el sistema inmunológico, ayuda a proteger y limpiar el hígado, reduce la inflamación.
Ingredients: Banana, cold-pressed beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
|ACA Blue
|$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$4.00
Vegan
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Revolución Broadway
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
|$3.50
Vegan
|PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
|Office Breakfast Smoothie
|$10.50
Banana, oats, cold brew coffee, almond butter, maca, maple syrup, and hemp milk.
More about Brevity Coffee Company #2
Brevity Coffee Company #2
5999 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Tuxedo Mocha