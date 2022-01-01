San Antonio cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in San Antonio

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortilla Soup
chicken stock soup with vegetables, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, white cheese, and served with a side of rice.
Pirata$3.99
Carne Asada Ala mexicana served on a toasted tortilla with beans and cheese
Gordita (Beef or Chicken)$2.99
Homemade gordita filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Sausage & Egg Taco$2.59
Fideo w/Whole Beans & Picadillo$7.99
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.29
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Egg Cloud Sandwich$8.50
English muffin, soft scramble egg, prosciutto, white cheddar, spinach, tarragon aioli.
Turkey & Fontina Sandwich$7.50
Oven roasted turkey breast on fresh baked Pullman bread (wheat available) with Fontina cheese, mayo, grain mustard, fig chutney & Boston lettuce
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Candlelight Pourhouse image

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Candlelight Breakfast*$12.50
3 eggs cooked to order, home-style potatoes, whole wheat toast, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast$6.25
Challah bread topped with powdered sugar
Eggs Benedict*$12.50
Two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin with your choice of: bacon, ham, salmon, or sausage. All topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, garnished with green onions, and served with our seasonal fruit. Salmon benedict is also garnished with capers.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Revolución Downtown SA image

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$5.00
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
ACA Blue$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
More about Revolución Downtown SA
Brevity Coffee Company image

 

Brevity Coffee Company

8802 Huebner Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Breve
Hot Chocolate
Tuxedo Mocha
More about Brevity Coffee Company
Rosella Methodist image

 

Rosella Methodist

7700 Floyd Curl, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
Bean & Cheese Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
Bacon & Egg Taco$2.75
**Served until 11 am or sold out**
More about Rosella Methodist
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Habanero Turkey$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
32 oz Fountain or Tea$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
Station Club Sandwich$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about The Station Cafe
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim image

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rev Smoothie$9.00
The Cure Juice [Apple + Lemon + Ginger + Beet + Carrot] + banana • Benefits: Immunity boost, helps support healthy liver function, reduces inflammation /////
🥕🍋🍎Revolucion Smoothie 🍎🍋 🥕
Jugo The Cure [manzana + limón + jengibre + betabel + zanahoria] + plátano • Beneficios: Fortalece el sistema inmunológico, ayuda a proteger y limpiar el hígado, reduce la inflamación.
Ingredients: Banana, cold-pressed beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger.
ACA Blue$5.50
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️
* Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱//
🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$4.00
Vegan
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Turbacca$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
Alicias Club$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Revolución Broadway image

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema$3.50
Vegan
PB & Jelly Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, blueberries, peanut butter, and housemade cashew milk topped with: banana, strawberry. blueberry, and hemp granola
Office Breakfast Smoothie$10.50
Banana, oats, cold brew coffee, almond butter, maca, maple syrup, and hemp milk.
More about Revolución Broadway
Brevity Coffee Company #2 image

 

Brevity Coffee Company #2

5999 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuxedo Mocha
More about Brevity Coffee Company #2
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

9710 Airport Blvd. #FC4, San Antonio

Avg 3.8 (183 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Beans Coffee
The Point Park & Eats image

 

The Point Park & Eats

24188 Boerne Stage Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Point Park & Eats

