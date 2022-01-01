San Antonio Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in San Antonio

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Sichuan House image

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sichuan House

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wontons 抄手$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
Crispy Dumplings 饺子$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
More about Sichuan House
Shifu Noodle image

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷$7.99
Spicy & Savory Chicken 辣子鸡$10.99
DanDan Noodles 担担面$9.49
More about Shifu Noodle
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant image

 

A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Massaman Curry (Red Curry)$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
Pad Thai Dinner$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
More about A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant

