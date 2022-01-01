San Antonio Chinese restaurants you'll love
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|Popular items
|SPICY & SAVORY [OPTIONS] 香辣
|$15.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, hua jiao, chili, chili oil
|CHICKEN LO MEIN 鸡炒面
|$11.00
cabbage, carrots, mu’er, bean sprouts, scallions
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡炒饭
|$11.00
eggs, bean sprouts, yacai, cabbage, carrots, peas, scallions
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Rd #102, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Wontons 抄手
|$10.00
pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, sesame oil, baby bok choy
[original or spicy broth]
|Crispy Dumplings 饺子
|$8.00
chicken or pork, napa cabbage, ginger, scallions, SH chili vinaigrette
|Garlicky Cold Noodles 四川凉面
|$10.00
garlic, ginger, soy, Chinkiang vinegar, bean sprouts,
toasted chili, SH chili oil, scallions, hua jiao
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Crispy Veggie Spring Roll[8] 素春卷
|$7.99
|Spicy & Savory Chicken 辣子鸡
|$10.99
|DanDan Noodles 担担面
|$9.49
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Massaman Curry (Red Curry)
|$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
|Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)
|$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
|Pad Thai Dinner
|$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce