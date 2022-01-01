San Antonio sandwich spots you'll love

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in San Antonio

Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint$5.00
Feeds 2-3
Shack Mac$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Regular$2.50
Feeds 1
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
The Brown Bag SA image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo for Two$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
HAM AND CHEESE$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about The Brown Bag SA
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
BYO Omelet$13.99
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Waffle Iron Potato Latke$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Meatloaf Dinner$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
More about The Hayden
Copa Wine Bar image

 

Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Spinach Dip$10.00
15" Drunk Pig Pizza$20.00
More about Copa Wine Bar
Lou's Woodfire Pizza image

 

Lou's Woodfire Pizza

11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Pizza$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
More about Lou's Woodfire Pizza
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Habanero Turkey$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
32 oz Fountain or Tea$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
Station Club Sandwich$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about The Station Cafe
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center image

SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Turbacca$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
Alicias Club$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
Build Your Own$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
Thyme For Lunch image

 

Thyme For Lunch

9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Awesome Rawsome - Vegan$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
Comfort Plate$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
Hangry Bird$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
More about Thyme For Lunch
Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders image

BBQ

Smoke Shack Catering

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Sides$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
Turkey Breast$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
More about Smoke Shack Catering
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering image

 

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

4212 McCullough, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Selections$9.75
Coffee Tote w/ Set up$18.99
Hot Breakfast Trays$4.29
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Schilo's Deli image

 

Schilo's Deli

424 E Commerce St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Lettuce Tomato$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
Pretzels$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
More about Schilo's Deli
Jardin Restaurant image

 

Jardin Restaurant

555 Funston Place, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jardin Restaurant
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bib Lanark

104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (2362 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Big Bib Lanark
Restaurant banner

 

The Big Bib

na, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Big Bib

