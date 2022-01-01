San Antonio sandwich spots you'll love
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pint
|$5.00
Feeds 2-3
|Shack Mac
|$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
|Regular
|$2.50
Feeds 1
More about The Brown Bag SA
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Combo for Two
|$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
|HAM AND CHEESE
|$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe
2611 Wagon Wheel, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
|Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
|BYO Omelet
|$13.99
More about The Hayden
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Waffle Iron Potato Latke
|$8.99
Honeycrisp Apple Sauce or Beet Cured Nova Lox. Both served with Sour Cream.
|Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad
|$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
More about Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio
|Popular items
|15" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
|Spinach Dip
|$10.00
|15" Drunk Pig Pizza
|$20.00
More about Lou's Woodfire Pizza
Lou's Woodfire Pizza
11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza
|$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
|Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
|Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
More about The Station Cafe
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Habanero Turkey
|$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
|32 oz Fountain or Tea
|$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
|Station Club Sandwich
|$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
SANDWICHES
Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center
3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|The Turbacca
|$10.19
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, and melted Swiss with tomatoes and honey mustard.
|Alicias Club
|$10.19
Our #1 seller! Turkey, tomatoes, avocado spread, lettuce, and mozzarella with honey-dijon on a flaky croissant.
|Build Your Own
|$9.69
A custom sandwich made just the way you like it!
More about Thyme For Lunch
Thyme For Lunch
9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Awesome Rawsome - Vegan
|$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
|Comfort Plate
|$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
|Hangry Bird
|$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
More about Smoke Shack Catering
BBQ
Smoke Shack Catering
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Extra Sides
|$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
|Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
|Turkey Breast
|$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
More about Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
4212 McCullough, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Classic Selections
|$9.75
|Coffee Tote w/ Set up
|$18.99
|Hot Breakfast Trays
|$4.29
More about Schilo's Deli
Schilo's Deli
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Bacon Lettuce Tomato
|$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat
|Pretzels
|$8.50
2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard
More about The Big Bib Lanark
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bib Lanark
104 Lanark Dr, San Antonio