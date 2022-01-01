San Antonio dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Antonio
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
Popular items
|Fried Okra
|$4.59
|Family Fish
|$33.99
|Sides
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
Popular items
|Combo for Two
|$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
|HAM AND CHEESE
|$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
|SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
|$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
Honchos - The House of Churros
6421 Broadway St, Alamo Heights
Popular items
|One Filled Churro
|$3.00
Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 1 Sauce inside or on the side.
|12 Mini Churros
|$10.59
Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 4 Sauces on the side.
|Frozen Churro
|$5.49
One hot filled churro
split in half inside a vanilla
ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.
ICE CREAM
CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
447 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio
Popular items
|Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz
|$7.50
Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.
|SALTED WATERMELON RASPA
|$5.75
Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!
|CHANGO RASPA
|$5.75
All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
Popular items
|Family Fish
|$33.99
|French Fries (Full)
|$3.99
|8oz Tartar
|$0.89
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
Popular items
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
|Cilantro Lime Chicken
|$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.