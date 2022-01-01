San Antonio dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in San Antonio

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Okra$4.59
Family Fish$33.99
Sides
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
The Brown Bag SA image

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo for Two$22.00
Select your choice of two sandwiches, two soups or desserts, and two 20oz Pepsi Beverages.
HAM AND CHEESE$6.59
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, mayo and mustard on wheat
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT$7.99
Turkey, Avocado, Melted PepperJack Cheese, Homemade Southwest Sauce with Chopped Bacon and Barbecue Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Sweet Jalapeño Bun.
More about The Brown Bag SA
Honchos - The House of Churros image

 

Honchos - The House of Churros

6421 Broadway St, Alamo Heights

Avg 4.6 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Filled Churro$3.00
Fluffy fried dough pastry covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 1 Sauce inside or on the side.
12 Mini Churros$10.59
Fluffy fried pieces of heaven covered with sugar
and powdered cinnamon. Choose 4 Sauces on the side.
Frozen Churro$5.49
One hot filled churro
split in half inside a vanilla
ice cream cup. Choose 2 sauces.
More about Honchos - The House of Churros
CHAMOY CITY LIMITS image

ICE CREAM

CHAMOY CITY LIMITS

447 W Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Piccadilly Original RASPA 24oz$7.50
Shaved Ice Raspa w/ Pickles Sliced Diced + Kool Aid + Both Chamoys. Add any flavor syrup. 32oz.
SALTED WATERMELON RASPA$5.75
Watermelon + pickle juice + more....red and green chamoy!
CHANGO RASPA$5.75
All sour! Pickle juice and chamoy w/lucas salt. Classic!
More about CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Fish$33.99
French Fries (Full)$3.99
8oz Tartar$0.89
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Enchiladas$12.90
Three enchiladas filled with a blend of cheese and topped with chili con carne. Served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.
Sizzling Fajitas$14.90
A half pound of wood-grilled fajitas, roasted onions and peppers. Served sizzling with coastal rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour tortillas and choice of beans.
Cilantro Lime Chicken$14.90
Marinated chicken breast topped
with cilantro-lime pesto. Served
with coastal rice and seasonal
vegetables.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets image

 

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Desserts$6.00
More about Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

