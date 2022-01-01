San Antonio Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in San Antonio

Banner pic

 

Pharm Table

611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
Vegan Soup (Cauliflower Cashew)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
Detoxing Kitchari$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
More about Pharm Table
Copa Wine Bar image

 

Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Spinach Dip$10.00
15" Drunk Pig Pizza$20.00
More about Copa Wine Bar
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge image

 

Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shawarma Platter$18.00
3 skewers of kefta kebab, 3 skewers chicken shish tawook, 3 skewers Lamb mshish kebab, and 3 Skewers of mixed grilled vegetables and a large serving of basmati rice
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.00
Lamb Shanks$25.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Pasha Mediterranean Grill image

 

Pasha Mediterranean Grill

9339 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (2927 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Wrap$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
Gyro Plate$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Pasha Mediterranean Grill image

 

Pasha Mediterranean Grill

1207 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
Falafel Wrap$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
Gyro Plate$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Pasha Express image

 

Pasha Express

10650 Culebra Road Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Bowl$8.99
Small rice bowl, includes drink
More about Pasha Express
Hugman's Oasis image

 

Hugman's Oasis

135 E Commerce, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hugman's Oasis
The Fruteria image

 

The Fruteria

1401 S Flores St,Ste 102, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fruteria
Jardin Restaurant image

 

Jardin Restaurant

555 Funston Place, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jardin Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Antonio

Tacos

Gumbo

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Curry

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

King William

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston