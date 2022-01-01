San Antonio Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in San Antonio
More about Pharm Table
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St, Suite 106, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Date Chocolate Brownies
|$7.00
Dates, sweet potatoes, almond butter, cacao powder & carob
Glutten Free
|Vegan Soup (Cauliflower Cashew)(Cup- $4.00 / Bowl- $7.00)
Pureed soup made with local produce!
|Detoxing Kitchari
|$12.00
Curried red lentils, hing, seasonal greens
and squash house ferment, cilantro coconut chutney.
Choice of basmati rice or
sweet potato rice.
More about Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio
|Popular items
|15" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
|Spinach Dip
|$10.00
|15" Drunk Pig Pizza
|$20.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Shawarma Platter
|$18.00
3 skewers of kefta kebab, 3 skewers chicken shish tawook, 3 skewers Lamb mshish kebab, and 3 Skewers of mixed grilled vegetables and a large serving of basmati rice
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
|Lamb Shanks
|$25.00
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Pasha Mediterranean Grill
9339 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Falafel Wrap
|$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
|Gyro Plate
|$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Pasha Mediterranean Grill
1207 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
|Falafel Wrap
|$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
|Gyro Plate
|$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
More about Pasha Express
Pasha Express
10650 Culebra Road Ste 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Kids Bowl
|$8.99
Small rice bowl, includes drink