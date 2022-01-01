San Antonio pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in San Antonio

Playland image

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3x3 13"$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
Ceasar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Guilt Trip 13"$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
The Slice Pizzeria image

 

The Slice Pizzeria

7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build your own Pizza$7.99
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each
8 Wings$9.99
Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$3.99
An order of 6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on side.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill image

 

EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Alamo Bowl$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
Mattenga's Pizzeria image

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
Bread Sticks$3.99
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Lou's Woodfire Pizza image

 

Lou's Woodfire Pizza

11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Pizza$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Playland Pizza image

PIZZA

Playland Pizza

400 E Houston St, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
Pizza Pie$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
White Pie$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
Nico’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Nico’s Pizzeria

25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18' The Carnivore (Meatlovers)$27.95
18' Pizza cheese (base)$19.95
10' cheese pizza (base)$14.00
Urban Bricks image

 

Urban Bricks

8000 Pat Booker rd Ste 100, Live Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jardin Restaurant image

 

Jardin Restaurant

555 Funston Place, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Pasta Bar

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bambino Cannoli$1.99
Mini pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.
Spaghetti Meatballs$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.
Meat Calzone$9.99
Pizza pocket stuffed with ham, pepperoni, Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of tomato sauce.
