San Antonio pizza restaurants you'll love

Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Popular items
|3x3 13"
|$19.00
calabrese cream sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, pepperoni, coppa, italian sausage, honey drizzle (Spicy)
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
|Guilt Trip 13"
|$19.00
pepperoni, local organic zucchini, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, local honey
The Slice Pizzeria
7121 West, US Hwy 90, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Build your own Pizza
|$7.99
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each
|8 Wings
|$9.99
Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$3.99
An order of 6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on side.
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Alamo Bowl
|$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Lg Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, crunchy carrots and cucumbers. Croutons.
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Lou's Woodfire Pizza
11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza
|$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
|Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
|Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
734 Bitters Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|1/2 Rosemary Chicken
|$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Grilled Chicken & Veggies
|$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
|Full Caesar Salad
|$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|#2
|$6.50
double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles
|Pizza Pie
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,
|White Pie
|$20.00
ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)
Nico’s Pizzeria
25020 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|18' The Carnivore (Meatlovers)
|$27.95
|18' Pizza cheese (base)
|$19.95
|10' cheese pizza (base)
|$14.00
The Pasta Bar
4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Bambino Cannoli
|$1.99
Mini pastry shell with a sweet Ricotta cheese cream and chocolate chips.
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$9.99
Spaghetti and tomato sauce with meatballs. Served with a warm garlic stick.
|Meat Calzone
|$9.99
Pizza pocket stuffed with ham, pepperoni, Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of tomato sauce.