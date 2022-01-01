San Antonio salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in San Antonio
Sweet Paris
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Turkey, Grapes & Brie
|$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
Tito's Restaurant
955 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Chili con Queso
|$7.99
|Crispy Taco ALC
|$2.99
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.49
Roots Salad Kitchen
403 Blue Star, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Southwest Jerk Salad
|$15.50
Jerk Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, avocado, romaine and iceberg lettuce Topped with chipotle ranch
|Tex-Mex
|$15.50
Arugula lettuce topped with sliced flat iron steak, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, green onions, crumbled cojita cheese, topped with chimichurri
|Chef Salad
|$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch
Lou's Woodfire Pizza
11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza
|$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
|Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
|Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Habanero Turkey
|$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
|32 oz Fountain or Tea
|$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
|Station Club Sandwich
|$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
|Mission Salad
|$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
Thyme For Lunch
9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Awesome Rawsome - Vegan
|$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
|Comfort Plate
|$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
|Hangry Bird
|$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough