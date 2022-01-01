San Antonio salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in San Antonio

Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Grapes & Brie$10.50
turkey, french brie, red grapes, spring mix, walnuts, & dijon vinaigrette
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Chicken Alfredo$11.25
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
More about Sweet Paris
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili con Queso$7.99
Crispy Taco ALC$2.99
Tortilla Soup$8.49
More about Tito's Restaurant
Roots Salad Kitchen image

 

Roots Salad Kitchen

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Jerk Salad$15.50
Jerk Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, avocado, romaine and iceberg lettuce Topped with chipotle ranch
Tex-Mex$15.50
Arugula lettuce topped with sliced flat iron steak, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, green onions, crumbled cojita cheese, topped with chimichurri
Chef Salad$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, shredded carrots, cucumber, boiled egg, peas, bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, drizzled with avocado ranch
More about Roots Salad Kitchen
Lou's Woodfire Pizza image

 

Lou's Woodfire Pizza

11930 US Hwy 90 W, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Pizza$7.99
Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.
Calzone
Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella
More about Lou's Woodfire Pizza
The Station Cafe image

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Habanero Turkey$7.50
Turkey, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Habanero Aioli (Very Spicy!)
32 oz Fountain or Tea$2.25
Do not order for Delivery. Pick up orders only.
Station Club Sandwich$7.75
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about The Station Cafe
Camp Outpost Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Co.

1811 S Alamo St, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, toasted sesame bun, camp fries
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
two gulf shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, corn tortilla
Mission Salad$12.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, lime vinaigrette, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
More about Camp Outpost Co.
Thyme For Lunch image

 

Thyme For Lunch

9390 Huebner Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Awesome Rawsome - Vegan$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
Comfort Plate$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
Hangry Bird$12.00
poached chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, creamy ranch – on wheat or sourdough
More about Thyme For Lunch

