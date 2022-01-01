San Antonio Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in San Antonio

Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pint$5.00
Feeds 2-3
Shack Mac$5.00
Mac and Cheese piled high with extra brisket and our house made BBQ sauce.
Regular$2.50
Feeds 1
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery image

 

Meadow Neighborhood Eatery

555 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast on a Bun$13.00
Breakfast Sandwich on a Bun with Aioli and Breakfast Potatoes
VIP - Party Bus Ride Service, Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party. PUT YOUR ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!$150.00
Gold - Full Bar, NYE Menu, Dance Party$120.00
Southerleigh - Haute South image

 

Southerleigh - Haute South

5822 Worth Parkway STE 112, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter Bird
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Dukes Mayo, Haute Sauce, Cole Slaw, Half Sour Pickles
Half Bird$20.00
Served With A Side And A Signature Honey Fried Biscuit.
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Moscow Mule$6.93
Brisket Nachos$11.55
Margarita on the Rocks
Smoke Shack BBQ Thanksgiving Orders image

BBQ

Smoke Shack Catering

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Sides$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
Turkey Breast$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
The County Line I-10 image

 

The County Line I-10

10101 W IH 10, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar

6728 S Flores St, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (544 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
