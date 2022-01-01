San Antonio sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in San Antonio
More about A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Massaman Curry (Red Curry)
|$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
|Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)
|$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
|Pad Thai Dinner
|$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Godzilla Roll
|$13.89
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
|Fiji Roll
|$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Botika
SUSHI
Botika
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Spicy Eggplant Noodles
|$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
|Short Rib Noodles
|$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
|(3) Gallina Empanadas
|$12.00
Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Earth Roll
|$12.09
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
|Mixed Yakimeshi
|$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
|Fortune Roll
|$10.59
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
|Fiji Roll
|$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
|Mixed Yakimeshi
|$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.