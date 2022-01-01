San Antonio sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in San Antonio

A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant image

 

A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Massaman Curry (Red Curry)$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
Pad Thai Dinner$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
More about A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Godzilla Roll$13.89
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Fiji Roll$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
Botika image

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Eggplant Noodles$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
Short Rib Noodles$26.00
Braised short rib “al seco” yakisoba noodles, seasonal vegetables, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
(3) Gallina Empanadas$12.00
Beef, sweet plantain, queso fresco, rocoto aioli, avocado emulsion.
More about Botika
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou image

FRENCH FRIES

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

312 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Earth Roll$12.09
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Mixed Yakimeshi$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
Fortune Roll$10.59
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Fiji Roll$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Mixed Yakimeshi$5.69
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

