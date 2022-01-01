San Antonio Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in San Antonio
More about Thai Taste
Thai Taste
5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
|Egg Rolls (5)
|$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.
More about A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Massaman Curry (Red Curry)
|$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
|Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)
|$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
|Pad Thai Dinner
|$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
More about Golden Lotus
Golden Lotus
24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks
|Popular items
|Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bean sprouts, egg in a delicious sauce made from scratch daily. Topped with a fried egg, lime and cucumbers.
|Sweet Rice with Mango
|$9.00
A traditional Thai dessert made with a sweet coconut milk poured over Thai sticky rice and topped off with fresh juicy mango.
|Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
|$2.00
Crispy rolls stuffed with all vegetables; great for a simple snack.