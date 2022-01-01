San Antonio Thai restaurants you'll love

San Antonio restaurants
Must-try Thai restaurants in San Antonio

Thai Taste image

NOODLES

Thai Taste

5520 Evers Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
Egg Rolls (5)$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai$12.00
Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.
More about Thai Taste
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant image

 

A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Massaman Curry (Red Curry)$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
Pad Thai Dinner$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
More about A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Golden Lotus image

 

Golden Lotus

24188 Boerne Stage Road, Scenic Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Lotus House Special Fried Rice$15.00
Chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bean sprouts, egg in a delicious sauce made from scratch daily. Topped with a fried egg, lime and cucumbers.
Sweet Rice with Mango$9.00
A traditional Thai dessert made with a sweet coconut milk poured over Thai sticky rice and topped off with fresh juicy mango.
Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$2.00
Crispy rolls stuffed with all vegetables; great for a simple snack.
More about Golden Lotus
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou image

FRENCH FRIES

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

312 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (1106 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
Jasmin Thai Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • PHO

Jasmin Thai Restaurant

4065 Medical Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4.1 (145 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jasmin Thai Restaurant

