Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza SeaWorld

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lg Antipasto Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)
More about Mattenga's Pizza SeaWorld
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria - O'Connor Rd

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Antipasto Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria - O'Connor Rd
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza Quiet Plain Dr - 6- Mattenga's Quiet Plain Dr.

2804 Quiet Plain Dr., Suite 103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Antipasto Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese. (Pictured: small Antipasto)
More about Mattenga's Pizza Quiet Plain Dr - 6- Mattenga's Quiet Plain Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Carne Asada

Corn Dogs

Lentil Soup

Bread Pudding

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Fried Rice

Pretzels

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston