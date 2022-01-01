Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Apple Romaine Side Salad$6.25
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, micro greens, and poblano lime dressing
Green Apple Romaine Entree Salad$9.75
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, micro greens, and poblano lime dressing
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Apple and Spinach Salad$9.50
Organic Spinach, Organic gala apples, walnuts, blue cheese, raisins and our house made creamy vinaigrette.
More about The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
Item pic

 

ROOTS SALAD KITCHEN

403 Blue Star, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad with Green Apples$14.50
Cooked shelled shrimp, shaved English cucumber, granny smith apples, pine nuts on a bed of bibb lettuce with a citrus orange dressing
More about ROOTS SALAD KITCHEN
BG pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
HARVEST APPLE SALAD$12.49
Fresh apple slices, sugared walnuts, chilled grapes and dried cranberries tossed in a light apple cider vinaigrette and placed on a bed of mixed greens, then topped with grilled chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

French Toast

Bread Pudding

Chicken Curry

Cookies

Enchiladas

Soft Shell Crabs

Shrimp Fajitas

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston