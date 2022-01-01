Apple salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Green Apple Romaine Side Salad
|$6.25
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, micro greens, and poblano lime dressing
|Green Apple Romaine Entree Salad
|$9.75
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, micro greens, and poblano lime dressing
More about The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio
|Apple and Spinach Salad
|$9.50
Organic Spinach, Organic gala apples, walnuts, blue cheese, raisins and our house made creamy vinaigrette.
More about ROOTS SALAD KITCHEN
ROOTS SALAD KITCHEN
403 Blue Star, San Antonio
|Shrimp Salad with Green Apples
|$14.50
Cooked shelled shrimp, shaved English cucumber, granny smith apples, pine nuts on a bed of bibb lettuce with a citrus orange dressing
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|HARVEST APPLE SALAD
|$12.49
Fresh apple slices, sugared walnuts, chilled grapes and dried cranberries tossed in a light apple cider vinaigrette and placed on a bed of mixed greens, then topped with grilled chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles.