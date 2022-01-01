Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado burgers in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve avocado burgers

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

THE FRIED AVOCADO PEPPERJACK BURGER$16.65
1/2 lb with pepperjack cheese, creamy poblano ranch sauce, fried avocado slices, tortilla strips, lettuce and tomato
The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
