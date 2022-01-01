Avocado toast in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve avocado toast
Rosella Coffee & Wine
203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
Candlelight Pourhouse
107 Kings Court, San Antonio
|Avocado Toast*
|$13.00
A slice of toasted Italian white bread with avocado spread and an arugula salad topped with two sunny side up eggs, sliced avocado, garnished with sundried tomatoes and parmesan flakes.