Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve avocado toast

Avocado Toast image

 

Rosella Coffee & Wine

203 E. Jones Ave., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.50
Sourdough, avocado, lemon olive oil, cumin.
More about Rosella Coffee & Wine
Item pic

 

Candlelight Pourhouse

107 Kings Court, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast*$13.00
A slice of toasted Italian white bread with avocado spread and an arugula salad topped with two sunny side up eggs, sliced avocado, garnished with sundried tomatoes and parmesan flakes.
More about Candlelight Pourhouse
Main pic

 

Kineapple

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$7.00
V/DF - Slow Dough Sourdough Bread, Everything Spice, Pickled Onion, Sprouts
More about Kineapple

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Yellow Curry

Pancakes

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Sashimi

Rice Pudding

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston