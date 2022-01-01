Baked ziti in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio
|BAKED ZITI
|$12.99
A blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses tossed and baked with our savory homemade meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.