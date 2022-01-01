Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve baked ziti

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio

17631 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

Baked Ziti$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - San Antonio
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

BAKED ZITI$12.99
A blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses tossed and baked with our savory homemade meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105, San Antonio

Baked Ziti$8.99
Ziti pasta tossed with Ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, tomato sauce and topped with Mozzarella cheese. Served with a warm garlic stick.
More about The Pasta Bar - 4138 S New Braunfels Ave #105

