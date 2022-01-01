Banana splits in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve banana splits
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Banana split pie
|$4.95
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Banana Nut Churro Split
|$7.49
2 Cinnamon sugar churros served with ice cream, walnuts, banana, and caramel
|Banana Split
|$6.99
Banana with 3 scoops of ice cream one topped off with chocolate chips, chocolate syrup. another topped off with walnuts and caramel, last scoop topped with strawberry topping fresh strawberry whipped cream. all scoops topped with whip cream and sprinkles.