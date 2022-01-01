Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve barbacoas

Niki's Cafe Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

Avg 3.7 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa$3.49
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Red & Barbacoa Taco$5.99
Barbacoa Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Big Red & Barbacoa Taco$5.99
Barbacoa Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Stroganoff$20.99
Cheek & Shoulder Beef Barbacoa. Egg Noodles. Mushrooms. Peas. Onions. Cream Sauce. Grilled Bread.
More about The Hayden
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery image

 

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Barbacoa$11.00
Every Sunday you can try our take on a San Antonio tradition. With a balance of Fat, Acid, Salt and Heat we have made one of the most unique breakfast sandos. We make this sando with Pastrami Brined Beef Cheek, Fried Egg, Avocado, Cheese Crisp and a Fermented Spicy Slaw. Best made on a Black Sesame Bagel or try it on the sliced sourdough bread.
More about Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$3.59
More about Tito's Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pound Barbacoa$12.00
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS

Chilaquil

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa on Chilaquiles$3.00
Barbacoa Taco
More about Chilaquil
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 LB Barbacoa (8tortillas & salsa)$22.50
Barbacoa Taco Specialty$4.49
Barbacoa & Eggs Plate$10.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Restaurant banner

 

The Dooryard SA

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Mac & Cheese$8.00
Toasted white bread, mac & cheese, spicy barbacoa. Served with Hot Cheetos
More about The Dooryard SA
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Big Red & Barbacoa Taco$5.99
Barbacoa Taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7

