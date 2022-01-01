Barbacoas in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Niki's Cafe Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Niki's Cafe Restaurant
6125 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio
|Barbacoa
|$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Big Red & Barbacoa Taco
|$5.99
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Big Red & Barbacoa Taco
|$5.99
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.49
More about The Hayden
SANDWICHES
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, San Antonio
|Barbacoa Stroganoff
|$20.99
Cheek & Shoulder Beef Barbacoa. Egg Noodles. Mushrooms. Peas. Onions. Cream Sauce. Grilled Bread.
More about Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio
|Pastrami Barbacoa
|$11.00
Every Sunday you can try our take on a San Antonio tradition. With a balance of Fat, Acid, Salt and Heat we have made one of the most unique breakfast sandos. We make this sando with Pastrami Brined Beef Cheek, Fried Egg, Avocado, Cheese Crisp and a Fermented Spicy Slaw. Best made on a Black Sesame Bagel or try it on the sliced sourdough bread.
More about El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant
2838 N Loop 1604 E., San Antonio
|Pound Barbacoa
|$12.00
More about Chilaquil
TACOS
Chilaquil
312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio
|Barbacoa on Chilaquiles
|$3.00
|Barbacoa Taco
More about El Taco Stone Oak
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|1 LB Barbacoa (8tortillas & salsa)
|$22.50
|Barbacoa Taco Specialty
|$4.49
|Barbacoa & Eggs Plate
|$10.99
More about The Dooryard SA
The Dooryard SA
4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108, San Antonio
|Barbacoa Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Toasted white bread, mac & cheese, spicy barbacoa. Served with Hot Cheetos