Beef fried rice in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Fugu Sushi & Asian Cuisine - The point park
24188 Boerne Stage Rd., San Antonio
|16oz beef fried rice
|$8.00
Tong's Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Curry Beef Fried Rice
|$13.99
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, beef, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.99
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, beef, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and served with cucumber slices on the side.