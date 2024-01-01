Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Fugu Sushi & Asian Cuisine - The point park

24188 Boerne Stage Rd., San Antonio

16oz beef fried rice$8.00
More about Fugu Sushi & Asian Cuisine - The point park
Tong's Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Curry Beef Fried Rice$13.99
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, eggs, beef, white onions, tumeric curry powder, garlic, topped with green onions, and slices of cucumber on the side.
Beef Fried Rice$12.99
Wok tossed Jasmine rice, beef, eggs, garlic, white onions, topped with green onions, and served with cucumber slices on the side.
More about Tong's Thai Restaurant

