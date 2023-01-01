Beef noodles in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve beef noodles
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|BEEF NOODLE SOUP 牛腩汤面
|$11.95
ShiFu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线
|$9.99
Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
|Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面
|$9.99
egg noodles, beef brisket, bok choy, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth