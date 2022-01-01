Beef patties in San Antonio

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco

7115 Blanco Rd # 120, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Beef Patty$8.49
1 Beef Patty cut in half/Fresh-Cut Fries/Fruit/Drink
More about Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco
The Cove image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.

606 W Cypress Street, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Patty$4.00
More about The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
Mi Roti image

 

Mi Roti

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Patty$6.00
Golden Pastry stuffed with savory ground beef stewed in onion, garlic and spices.
Get 2 for $10
Beef Patty$6.00
Golden Pastry stuffed with savory ground beef stewed in onion, garlic and spices
More about Mi Roti
The Shack image

 

The Shack - 7431 NW Loop 410 Suite 115

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Angus Beef patty$4.99
More about The Shack - 7431 NW Loop 410 Suite 115
Main pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Patty$6.00
Savory Flaky Pastries stuffed with seasoned ground beef made by Royal Caribbean Bakery. (GET TWO for $10)
More about The Jerk Shack

