Beef shawarma in San Antonio

Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|#6 Beef Shawarma - Wrap Only
|$7.95
|Beef Shawarma Roll
|$10.95
Thin sliced beef shawarma, pickles, hummus, tomato & onion. Served with fries and a soft drink.
|Beef Shawarma Bowl
|$10.95
Thin Sliced Beef Shawarma, Rice, Tabouli, & Garlic Sauce.
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$15.00