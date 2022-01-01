Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef shish kebabs in
San Antonio
/
San Antonio
/
Beef Shish Kebabs
San Antonio restaurants that serve beef shish kebabs
Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
17631 La Cantera Pkwy, suite 105 RIM, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Beef Shish Kebab
$22.00
Beef Shish Kebab Wrap
$16.00
More about Luxor Mediterranean Cuisine & Hookah Lounge
Chef's Table Grill
1546 Babcock Road, San Antonio
No reviews yet
Beef Shish Kebab
$24.99
More about Chef's Table Grill
