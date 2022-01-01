Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gongura Egg Dum Biryani$12.99
Boiled Egg Biryani is then marinated and Sautéed with GONGURA LEAVES SAUCE. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Gongura Chicken Boneless Biryani$15.99
Chicken marinated in Andhra Style Boneless Chicken Biryani. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Goat Kheema Biryani$16.99
Tender Goat Kheema (Minced Meat), Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Biryani Benedicts$18.50
Chicken biryani with two poached eggs and raita sauce on a house naan served with papa hash and fresh fruit
More about Sangria on the Burg

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Crab Fried Rice

Pizza Rolls

Shrimp Fajitas

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Yakitori

Chicken Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston