Biryani in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve biryani
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio - 10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Gongura Egg Dum Biryani
|$12.99
Boiled Egg Biryani is then marinated and Sautéed with GONGURA LEAVES SAUCE. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
|Gongura Chicken Boneless Biryani
|$15.99
Chicken marinated in Andhra Style Boneless Chicken Biryani. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
|Goat Kheema Biryani
|$16.99
Tender Goat Kheema (Minced Meat), Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.