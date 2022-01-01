Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve bread pudding

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

 

Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Cajeta Bread Pudding$8.95
More about Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
Item pic

 

The Jerk Shack

10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Pancake Bread Pudding$8.00
Warm Peach Cobbler made with Pancake batter, Stewed peaches, topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, and a Rum caramel sauce.
Pina Colada Bread Pudding$8.00
Warm sweet bread pudding infused with our pina colada flavors, coconut and soaked rum raisins, topped with vanilla ice cream, and our rum caramel sauce!
More about The Jerk Shack
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
Bread chunks baked with custard sauce and topped with caramel
More about Smashin Crab
Banner pic

 

Tycoon Flats

2926 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$7.00
More about Tycoon Flats
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding -Each$0.68
More about Smashin Crab

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Key Lime Pies

Greek Salad

Chocolate Cake

Tostadas

Cornbread

Kale Salad

Beef Teriyaki

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston