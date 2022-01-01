Bread pudding in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve bread pudding
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio
|Warm Cajeta Bread Pudding
|$8.95
The Jerk Shack
10234 Highway 151 Suite 103, San Antonio
|Peach Pancake Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Warm Peach Cobbler made with Pancake batter, Stewed peaches, topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, and a Rum caramel sauce.
|Pina Colada Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Warm sweet bread pudding infused with our pina colada flavors, coconut and soaked rum raisins, topped with vanilla ice cream, and our rum caramel sauce!
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Bread chunks baked with custard sauce and topped with caramel