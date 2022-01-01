Brisket in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve brisket
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Brisket taco
|$3.49
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Restaurant
12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio
|Brisket taco
|$3.49
|Brisket Taco Plate
|$11.99
Orderup
999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights
|Brisket Breakfast Pizza
|$9.00
slow-cooked brisket, scrambled egg, BBQ sauce, cheddar & jack
|Chips & Brisket Queso
|$8.50
hand-cut chips with brisket topped queso. Judge's choice winner at Queso Bowl 2019!
|Brisket Boat
|$10.95
slow-cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, 2 fried or scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar, pico, sour cream on grilled potatoes or sweet potatoes
BBQ
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway, San Antonio
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.50
Seasoned chips piled high with homemade queso and chopped brisket, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Sliced Brisket Sandy
|$7.50
|Brisket
|$18.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$10.00
A generous portion of our FAMOUS hand sliced slow smoked brisket cut to your specification on a toasted 5 inch bun.
Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$7.74
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$13.00
A half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
Mattenga's Pizza
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio
|10" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$10.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
|16" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$21.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
Shifu Noodle
3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio
|Spicy Beef Brisket & Beef Tendon Salad 夫妻肺片
|$7.49
|Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线
|$9.99
Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
|Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面
|$9.99
egg noodles, beef brisket, bok choy, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway, San Antonio
|Rocky's Brisket Sandwich w/Sausage
|$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! a combination of our legendary brisket chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$7.74
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
|The Texan Brisket Burger
|$12.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Brisket Bowl
|$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
|#6 Brisket & Queso
|$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
|Brisket Salad
|$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Smoked Brisket Fried Rice
|$15.99
Smoked Brisket stir-fry with rice , onions and eggs. Top with green onions and side of cucumber.
Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio
|Brisket Nachos
|$15.99
brisket | charro beans | queso | lettuce | jalapeño |
pico de gallo | guacamole | sour cream | crisp tortilla
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|20" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$26.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
|16" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$21.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
|10" Texas Brisket Pizza
|$10.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio
|Smoked Brisket
|$5.00
Pasilla onion strings and house BBQ sauce
|Smoked Brisket
|$13.00
House BBQ sauce and pasilla onion strings
|Brisket Salad
|$14.00
Fresh spinach tossed in our agave lime vinaigrette with smoked brisket, strawberries, bleu cheese and candied pecans
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
PIZZA • BBQ
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, San Antonio
|Smoked Sliced Brisket
Creekstone Brisket smoked low and slow over Texas Oak and Hardwood Charcoal. Always sliced to order, and served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
BBQ
The Pigpen
106 Pershing, San Antonio
|Brisket Nachos
|$11.55
|(Original) Brisket Taco
|$3.50
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$9.70
Barbecue Station
1610 NE Loop 410, Alamo Heights
|Combo Plate Brisket +
|$12.99
Includes brisket + another meat, 2 side orders, bread, pickles, onions and 2 1/2 oz sauce.
Smoke BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, San Antonio
|Prime Brisket 1 LB
|$26.00
|Brisket Taco
|$4.00
|Prime Brisket 1/2 LB
|$13.00
Tommy's Restaurant #7
938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio
|Brisket taco
|$3.49
The Brass Tap
17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)