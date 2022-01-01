Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve brisket

Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

8823 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.9 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.95
More about Specht's Texas
Tommy's Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Restaurant

12830 Silicon Dr., San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Brisket taco$3.49
Brisket Taco Plate$11.99
More about Tommy's Restaurant
Orderup image

 

Orderup

999 E Basse Rd, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Breakfast Pizza$9.00
slow-cooked brisket, scrambled egg, BBQ sauce, cheddar & jack
Chips & Brisket Queso$8.50
hand-cut chips with brisket topped queso. Judge's choice winner at Queso Bowl 2019!
Brisket Boat$10.95
slow-cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, 2 fried or scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar, pico, sour cream on grilled potatoes or sweet potatoes
More about Orderup
Smoke Shack image

BBQ

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$11.50
Seasoned chips piled high with homemade queso and chopped brisket, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
Sliced Brisket Sandy$7.50
Brisket$18.00
More about Smoke Shack BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse

3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212, San Antonio

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$10.00
A generous portion of our FAMOUS hand sliced slow smoked brisket cut to your specification on a toasted 5 inch bun.
Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$7.74
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
1/2 lb Brisket$13.00
A half pound of Our one of a kind Smoked Brisket cut to YOUR specifications.
Served with BBQ sauce, pickles, onions and your choice of wheat or white bread!
More about Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizza

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Texas Brisket Pizza$10.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
16" Texas Brisket Pizza$21.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
More about Mattenga's Pizza
Item pic

 

Shifu Noodle

3850 South New Braunfels Ave Suite 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Brisket & Beef Tendon Salad 夫妻肺片$7.49
Beef Brisket Rice Noodles 红烧牛肉米线$9.99
Rice noodles, beef brisket, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
Beef Brisket Noodles 红烧牛肉面$9.99
egg noodles, beef brisket, bok choy, cilantro, pickled cabbage, hot chili oil, MEDIUM spicy, serve in broth
More about Shifu Noodle
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse

909 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4 (576 reviews)
Takeout
Rocky's Brisket Sandwich w/Sausage$10.74
A local FAVORITE!!! a combination of our legendary brisket chopped up and mixed with your choice of regular or jalapeño sausage. This sandwich is a sight to behold. Served on a toasted 5-inch bun with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$7.74
Our CHOP BRISKET sandwich is a one of a kind and a staple of the Augie's menu. This 100% brisket sandwich is the perfect Texas Sandwich.
The Texan Brisket Burger$12.99
Old Fashioned style 1/3 lb Fresh Hand Pressed Patty topped with our WORLD FAMOUS smoked chopped brisket and melted cheese.
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Optional Mustard, Mayo, Ketchup on the side
served with fries
More about Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Bowl$9.99
Your choice of fillings without a tortilla.
#6 Brisket & Queso$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
Brisket Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Fried Rice$15.99
Smoked Brisket stir-fry with rice , onions and eggs. Top with green onions and side of cucumber.
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden

7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$15.99
brisket | charro beans | queso | lettuce | jalapeño |
pico de gallo | guacamole | sour cream | crisp tortilla
More about Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
20" Texas Brisket Pizza$26.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
16" Texas Brisket Pizza$21.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
10" Texas Brisket Pizza$10.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Sangria on the Burg image

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sangria on the Burg

5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket$5.00
Pasilla onion strings and house BBQ sauce
Smoked Brisket$13.00
House BBQ sauce and pasilla onion strings
Brisket Salad$14.00
Fresh spinach tossed in our agave lime vinaigrette with smoked brisket, strawberries, bleu cheese and candied pecans
More about Sangria on the Burg
The Esquire Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Esquire Tavern

155 E Commerce St, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
More about The Esquire Tavern
Smoked Sliced Brisket image

PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros. BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Smoked Sliced Brisket
Creekstone Brisket smoked low and slow over Texas Oak and Hardwood Charcoal. Always sliced to order, and served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
More about Two Bros. BBQ Market
The Pigpen image

BBQ

The Pigpen

106 Pershing, San Antonio

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$11.55
(Original) Brisket Taco$3.50
Brisket Grilled Cheese$9.70
More about The Pigpen
Barbecue Station image

 

Barbecue Station

1610 NE Loop 410, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Plate Brisket +$12.99
Includes brisket + another meat, 2 side orders, bread, pickles, onions and 2 1/2 oz sauce.
More about Barbecue Station
Prime Brisket 1 LB image

 

Smoke BBQ Restaurant

501 East Crockett, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Brisket 1 LB$26.00
Brisket Taco$4.00
Prime Brisket 1/2 LB$13.00
More about Smoke BBQ Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tommy's Restaurant #7

938 Wurzbach Pkwy # 109, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket taco$3.49
More about Tommy's Restaurant #7
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

17619 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Chips And Salsa

Chile Relleno

Katsu

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Italian Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cannolis

Crab Cakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston