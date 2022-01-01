Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Miss Chickpea's Cafetal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Soup- Broccoli Cheddar$9.50
Cup Of Soup- Broccoli Cheddar$6.25
More about Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
SANDWICHES

Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road

3920 harry wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.8 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Broccoli Cheese Soup$5.49
No explanation needed...just plain good.
Bowl of Broccoli Cheese Soup$7.69
No explanation needed...just plain good.
More about Hearthstone BakeryCafe & Event Center - 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road
WD Deli

3123 Broadway, Alamo Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Tuesday Only
More about WD Deli

