Burritos in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve burritos
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Toasted tortilla, tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, shredded v cheddar, v bacon, romaine
Kineapple
312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio
|MIGAS BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$8.50
Vital Farms Eggs, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
SEAFOOD • GRILL
La Playa Mexican Cafe
502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen
|BURRITO
|$11.99
|Ind Burrito
|$7.99
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Burritos
|$11.99
Seasoned ground beef and beans, wrapped in flour tortillas, smothered with chili con carne and topped with melted cheese
Revolución Downtown SA
300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled organic eggs, nitrate free bacon, rev potatoes, monterrey cheese + rev spicy crema made with cashews and sriracha sauce
all on a locally made spinach tortilla.
Served with a side of fruit salad.
|Burrito
|$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
The Good Kind
1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio
|Good Morning Burrito (GF)
|$8.00
free range local egg, black beans, aged white cheddar, sweet potato, spinach, grilled corn, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
|Burrito
|$9.00
black rice, black beans, sweet potato, grilled corn, spinach, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, white cheddar
Cabo Bob's Burritos
847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.49
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
|#5 The Pork Burrito
|$7.99
Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio
|Wawa Burrito
|$10.75
Rice, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole, choice of ranchero or green sauce, white cheese cilantro and Mexican Sour cream
|Burrito
A 14 inch tortilla with rice, beans, choice of meat.
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Tiago's Mucho Grande Chicken Burrito
|$14.90
Stuffed with fire-grilled chicken fajita,
mixed cheese, rice and beans.
|Tiago's Mucho Grande Beef Burrito
|$14.90
Stuffed with fire-grilled beef fajita, mixed cheese, rice and beans.
Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
|Burrito
|$12.00
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
|Burrito
|$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
El Taco Stone Oak
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio
|Tortilla Burrito "12
|$9.00
|Burrito "12 House Beef
|$9.99
|Burrito "12 Bean&Cheese
|$4.99
Revolución Broadway
7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled organic eggs, nitrate free bacon, rev potatoes, monterrey cheese + rev spicy crema made with cashews and sriracha sauce
all on a locally made spinach tortilla.
Served with a side of fruit salad.
|Burrito
|$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
Mama's Cafe
2442 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio
|Mama's Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, huevos a la Mexicana, pot roast, avocado, pico, beans, cheese, hash browns