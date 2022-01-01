Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve burritos

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Toasted tortilla, tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, shredded v cheddar, v bacon, romaine
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Main pic

 

Kineapple

312 Pearl Pkwy #6108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MIGAS BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.50
Vital Farms Eggs, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
More about Kineapple
La Playa Mexican Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

La Playa Mexican Cafe

502 S 77 Sunshine Strip, Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (2059 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO$11.99
Ind Burrito$7.99
More about La Playa Mexican Cafe
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burritos$11.99
Seasoned ground beef and beans, wrapped in flour tortillas, smothered with chili con carne and topped with melted cheese
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
Item pic

 

Revolución Downtown SA

300 E. Houston St.,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled organic eggs, nitrate free bacon, rev potatoes, monterrey cheese + rev spicy crema made with cashews and sriracha sauce
all on a locally made spinach tortilla.
Served with a side of fruit salad.
Burrito$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
More about Revolución Downtown SA
The Good Kind image

 

The Good Kind

1127 S. St Mary's Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Good Morning Burrito (GF)$8.00
free range local egg, black beans, aged white cheddar, sweet potato, spinach, grilled corn, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
Burrito$9.00
black rice, black beans, sweet potato, grilled corn, spinach, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, white cheddar
More about The Good Kind
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

847 NE Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Burrito$5.99
For Kids, 12 & under, 3 topping limit. Includes chips.
Chicken Burrito$8.49
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
#5 The Pork Burrito$7.99
Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Tito's Restaurant image

 

Tito's Restaurant

955 S Alamo St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Burrito$12.99
More about Tito's Restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop image

 

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop

1615 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wawa Burrito$10.75
Rice, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole, choice of ranchero or green sauce, white cheese cilantro and Mexican Sour cream
Burrito
A 14 inch tortilla with rice, beans, choice of meat.
More about Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiago's Mucho Grande Chicken Burrito$14.90
Stuffed with fire-grilled chicken fajita,
mixed cheese, rice and beans.
Tiago's Mucho Grande Beef Burrito$14.90
Stuffed with fire-grilled beef fajita, mixed cheese, rice and beans.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Item pic

 

Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim

5846 Worth Parkway, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Burrito$12.00
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
Burrito$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
More about Revolucion Coffee and Juice at The Rim
Main pic

 

El Taco Stone Oak

19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Burrito "12$9.00
Burrito "12 House Beef$9.99
Burrito "12 Bean&Cheese$4.99
More about El Taco Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Revolución Broadway

7959 Broadway #500, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled organic eggs, nitrate free bacon, rev potatoes, monterrey cheese + rev spicy crema made with cashews and sriracha sauce
all on a locally made spinach tortilla.
Served with a side of fruit salad.
Burrito$12.50
Made with organic tofu or turkey chorizo. cilantro lime rice. monterey jack cheese or artisanal vegan cheese (gmo & soy free).
red onion. purple cabbage.
homemade VEGAN creamy pepper sauce (spicy).
Add-ons: extra sauces, double meat/vegan protein, avocado.
More about Revolución Broadway
Mama's Cafe image

 

Mama's Cafe

2442 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, huevos a la Mexicana, pot roast, avocado, pico, beans, cheese, hash browns
More about Mama's Cafe

