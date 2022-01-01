Cake in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve cake
DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio
|SEASONAL GOOEY CAKE [DESSERT] 红薯饼
|$5.00
sweet potato, rice flour, red bean paste, sugar
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio
|Gf Coffee Cake With Strawberry Jam
|$3.25
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Chocolate Cake
|$2.99
|Strawberry Cake
|$2.99
|Carrot Cake
|$2.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Seafood
3015 S Presa St, San Antonio
|Confetti Cake
|$2.99
|Strawberry Cake
|$2.99
|Pineapple Cake
|$2.99
Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio
|Plum/Fruit Cake
|$6.99
The sweetness of the dates, golden raisins, whole wheat and dry fruits are used in this Plum/Fruit Cake.
SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag SA
11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio
|Chocolate Sheet Cake
|$4.25
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.99
This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.
|Carrot Cake
|$7.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
COVER 3 San Antonio
1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
|PEACH PUDDING CAKE
|$9.00
SOUPS
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
|Rum Cake
|$4.00
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
Islla St. Brewing
11911 Crosswinds Way, San Antonio
|Skelvetor Red Velvet Cake Stout 160z Individual
|$12.50
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio
|Hot Cakes
|$8.00
YES SOURDOUGH PANCAKES!!! We make with our discarded mother culture Three 4 inch pancakes, Topped with Fresh mixed fruit kissed with powdered sugar. Served with Real Maple syrup and butter.
|Polendo Cakes
|$8.50
Blueberry pancakes with blueberry infused maple syrup
Mi Roti
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$6.00
PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
2922 Broadway, San Antonio
|Cheese cake with strawberries
|$6.35
|Chocolate cake a la mode
|$5.75
|Cheese cake
|$5.50
New York style
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
Zaatar Lebanese Grill
9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Lebanese Milk Cake
|$6.00
|Pistashio Cream Cake
|$6.00
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
|Pineberry Matcha Cake
|$9.00
The Shack
7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio
|Classic Funnel Cake
|$6.99
Classic funnel cake topped with powdered sugar
|Build your Own funnel cake
|$8.99
Classic Funnel cake with up to 3 toppings
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Molten Lava Cake
|$9.89
Warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$7.99
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Mexican Chocolate Cake with Cinnamon Ice Cream
|$6.90
The Station Cafe
108 King William, San Antonio
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
With Cream Cheese Frosting
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Double Chocolate Goodness
|Cheese Cake
|$5.50
We Make Several Different Flavors!
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SHORT YUZU CAKE
|$7.00
Light & refreshing three-layered cake:
lemon & yuzu-soaked shortcake, lemon mousse,
whipped cream, lemon candy sprinkle.
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Diablo Cakes
|$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
