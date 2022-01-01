Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve cake

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar image

 

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SEASONAL GOOEY CAKE [DESSERT] 红薯饼$5.00
sweet potato, rice flour, red bean paste, sugar
More about DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Miss Chickpeas Cafétal image

 

Miss Chickpeas Cafétal

8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gf Coffee Cake With Strawberry Jam$3.25
More about Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$2.99
Strawberry Cake$2.99
Carrot Cake$2.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Specht's Texas image

 

Specht's Texas

112 W Specht Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Specht's Texas
J Anthony’s Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Seafood

3015 S Presa St, San Antonio

Avg 4 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Confetti Cake$2.99
Strawberry Cake$2.99
Pineapple Cake$2.99
More about J Anthony’s Seafood
Item pic

 

Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio

10222 Huebner Rd Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plum/Fruit Cake$6.99
The sweetness of the dates, golden raisins, whole wheat and dry fruits are used in this Plum/Fruit Cake.
More about Pastries N Chaat - San Antonio
Item pic

SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag SA

11035 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Sheet Cake$4.25
More about The Brown Bag SA
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio

8030 Interstate 10 West,, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$7.99
This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.
Carrot Cake$7.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina - San Antonio
The Hayden image

SANDWICHES

The Hayden

4025 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Single Hayden Cake$8.99
More about The Hayden
Consumer pic

 

COVER 3 San Antonio

1806 North Loop 1604 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEACH PUDDING CAKE$9.00
More about COVER 3 San Antonio
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

SOUPS

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Rum Cake$4.00
More about Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering
Copa Wine Bar image

 

Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Copa Wine Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Sea Island Shrimp House - I-10 W image

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Skelvetor Red Velvet Cake Stout 160z Individual image

 

Islla St. Brewing

11911 Crosswinds Way, San Antonio

Avg 4.7 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Skelvetor Red Velvet Cake Stout 160z Individual$12.50
More about Islla St. Brewing
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery image

 

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Cakes$8.00
YES SOURDOUGH PANCAKES!!! We make with our discarded mother culture Three 4 inch pancakes, Topped with Fresh mixed fruit kissed with powdered sugar. Served with Real Maple syrup and butter.
Polendo Cakes$8.50
Blueberry pancakes with blueberry infused maple syrup
More about Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
Mi Roti image

 

Mi Roti

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.00
More about Mi Roti
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar image

PASTA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar

2922 Broadway, San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (1366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese cake with strawberries$6.35
Chocolate cake a la mode$5.75
Cheese cake$5.50
New York style
More about Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Zaatar Lebanese Grill image

 

Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lebanese Milk Cake$6.00
Pistashio Cream Cake$6.00
More about Zaatar Lebanese Grill
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant image

 

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

5752 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineberry Matcha Cake$9.00
More about Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
The Shack image

 

The Shack

7431 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Funnel Cake$6.99
Classic funnel cake topped with powdered sugar
Build your Own funnel cake$8.99
Classic Funnel cake with up to 3 toppings
More about The Shack
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak image

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Molten Lava Cake$9.89
Warm chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$7.99
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Mexican Chocolate Cake with Cinnamon Ice Cream image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Cake with Cinnamon Ice Cream$6.90
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Item pic

 

The Station Cafe

108 King William, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$5.00
With Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Double Chocolate Goodness
Cheese Cake$5.50
We Make Several Different Flavors!
More about The Station Cafe
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHORT YUZU CAKE$7.00
Light & refreshing three-layered cake:
lemon & yuzu-soaked shortcake, lemon mousse,
whipped cream, lemon candy sprinkle.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Banner pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Diablo Cakes$8.49
Three deviled crab cakes coated in Panko breading.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crab formed into two crispy cakes topped with remoulade and green onion
More about Smashin Crab

