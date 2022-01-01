Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
San Antonio restaurants that serve calamari

J Anthony’s Sea Food image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Calamari$5.49
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food
Item pic

 

Sea Island

5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about Sea Island
Cajun Calamari image

 

Crawfish Cafe

12485 W Interstate 10, STE 108, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Calamari$6.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

 

Sea Island

11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Sea Island

322 W Rector St, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Calamari$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$5.49
More about J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
Tiago's Cabo Grille image

 

Tiago's Cabo Grille

17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari$11.90
Lightly dusted, Flash fried calamari and onion strings. Served with a zesty chipotle mayo.
More about Tiago's Cabo Grille
Item pic

 

Sea Island

2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
More about Sea Island
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio

Avg 4 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Strips$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Strips$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Smashin Crab

11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Strips$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
More about Smashin Crab
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch

5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Calamari$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
Item pic

 

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Calamari Sauce
Spicy Calamari$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
Restaurant banner

 

Smashin Crab

2722 W. Bitters Rd. Suite 113, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Strips- 84ct$246.08
More about Smashin Crab

