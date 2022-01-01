Calamari in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food
3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$5.49
Sea Island
5959 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
Sea Island
10303 IH-10 West, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
Sea Island
11715 Bandera Road, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
Sea Island
322 W Rector St, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308, San Antonio
|Spicy Calamari
|$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$5.49
Tiago's Cabo Grille
17711 IH-10 West, Ste 101, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$11.90
Lightly dusted, Flash fried calamari and onion strings. Served with a zesty chipotle mayo.
Sea Island
2119 S.W. Military Dr, San Antonio
|Calamari
|$9.99
Hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117, San Antonio
|Calamari Strips
|$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
8910 Bandera Rd, San Antonio
|Calamari Strips
|$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
SEAFOOD
Smashin Crab
11975 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio
|Calamari Strips
|$9.00
Tender calamari strips dusted with Cajun spice and served with potent cocktail sauce
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Alamo Ranch
5519 West Loop 1604 N Suite 101, San Antonio
|Spicy Calamari
|$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza
8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101, San Antonio
|Spicy Calamari Sauce
|Spicy Calamari
|$10.99
Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.